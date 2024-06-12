Mbappe Eager to Face Germany in Euro 2024 Final

France captain Kylian Mbappe has expressed his desire to face host nation Germany in the final of this year’s European Championship.

With the tournament set to begin this weekend, Les Bleus are among the top contenders for the title. Mbappe’s confidence and anticipation reflect the high expectations surrounding the French squad as they prepare for the competition.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Mbappe said: “We come to Germany to make history. It’s our job. We are ready, we are hungry for success and we know what we have to do. We can do something good for our country if we bring the cup home.”

“I would sign for that. Friendly matches don’t count! More seriously, Germany has a great team.

“In principle, the Germans are always there when something is at stake. They always come back after a setback,” Mbappe added.