Mbappe Denies Feud With Luis Enrique

Kylian Mbappe made it clear that he harbors no ill feelings towards Luis Enrique, following his exceptional display for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night.

The French sensation, who hadn’t completed a full 90 minutes for PSG in nearly a month, showcased his prowess by netting both goals in PSG’s 2-1 triumph over Real Sociedad. The victory secured PSG’s passage to the Champions League quarter-finals with a convincing 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

Mbappe’s stellar performance in San Sebastian marked a significant milestone, as it was the first time since February 14 that he completed an entire match for PSG.

Addressing any potential speculation regarding his relationship with manager Luis Enrique, Mbappe emphasized that there are no underlying issues between them.

“I always want to play in the Champions League – it is a very important competition. I could never be a player who hides,” he told French broadcaster Canal Plus on Tuesday.

“My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them.

Asked about Mbappe’s substitutions in recent games, manager Luis Enrique told Canal Plus: “Kylian will score 50 goals, make 25 assists with any coach, any team.

“Apparently, his immediate future won’t be here so we’ll have to test other solutions.”