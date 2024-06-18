Mbappe Breaks Nose as France Beat Austria

Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during France’s 1-0 victory over Austria in their Euro 2024 opener in Germany. The match marked coach Didier Deschamps’ 100th win, but the triumph was overshadowed by Mbappe’s injury.

France, while dominant, struggled to break down a well-organized Austrian defense. The decisive moment came just before halftime when Austria’s Max Wöber scored an own goal, gifting France the lead and ultimately the win.

The performance, though not stellar, showed promise for a French side eager to make a deep run after their disappointing exit in the round of 16 at Euro 2020. Mbappe’s injury, however, raises concerns as the tournament progresses.

“[His] nose is not good at all. Even if it’s just the nose, it’s the big negative point for us tonight,” said Deschamps.

“Happy with what the players did, even if we missed opportunities to double the tally,” Deschamps added. “It was not perfect, but we were solid. We could have been more efficient offensively, but it’s good to start with a win.

“There’s quality and talent, but being solid and working together is also important. We’re not going to be overconfident, but it’s a good start.”

Meanwhile, the French Football Federation has issued a statement concerning the injury suffered by their talisman.

It read, “Kylian Mbappé returns to the base camp of the French national team.

“Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during the second part of the Austria-France held this Monday in Düsseldorf.

“The captain of France was treated first by the medical staff and Dr. Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed him with a nose fracture.

“Mbappé will receive treatment in the next few days, but he will not undergo surgery in the immediate future.

“A mask will be made for him so that the number 10 of the French national team can prepare for his return to the competition after a period dedicated to treatment.”