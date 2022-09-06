Mbappe Admits Rift With Neymar

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that there was a rift between him and his Paris St-Germain teammate, Neymar.\

The French international, however, stated that as they had always had in the past, both players always have a way of ironing out their issues.

He was quoted by Goal, “It is my sixth year with Neymar. We have always had a relationship like this, based on respect, sometimes colder and sometimes warmer. I have great respect for him and his influence on the team.”

The forward also addressed the club’s penalty-taking duties that have been the bone of contention.

PSG head coach Christophe Galtier had declared Mbappe the first-choice taker, but Mbappe insists it doesn’t have to be that way.

He said, “Being first-choice doesn’t mean you’re going to take all penalties. You have to know how to divide the cake.”