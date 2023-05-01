May Day: NBA Commends Workers’ Resilience

In commemoration of the 2023 International Workers’ Day, the NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, has commended the “resilience and steadfastness of Nigerian workers, who despite our national challenges continue to keep the wheels of the country running.”

The NBA President called on the incoming government to focus on policies that will protect SMSEs, grow the middleclass and prioritize infrastructural development.

Members of the legal profession have also been urged to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered by the NBA Employment Bureau, even as the administration through its Remuneration Committee is working assiduously with stakeholders, including the General Council of the Bar to resolve the perennial challenge of employee remuneration within the legal profession.