May 29: Witches Urge Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has called on Nigerians to pray for the incoming President, Bola Tinubu, for good health and a long life. The group also advised Tinubu not to be deterred by the campaign of calumny against him.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Okhue Oboi, the group assured Tinubu of their efforts to cleanse and detoxify the Abuja environment for him to operate in. Oboi also warned against any attempts by disgruntled politicians to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration.

According to Oboi, Tinubu was the winner of their spiritual presidential election conducted before the February terrestrial election.

He said: “We welcome Tinubu back to the country. There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.

“We are currently cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all.”