May 29 Presidential Inauguration Remains Sacrosanct – IGP Warns

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, emphasized the significance of the May 29 inauguration date and issued a stern warning to politicians and political parties.

In a statement on Monday, May 15, the police chief assured the public that they have been collaborating closely with the national intelligence community to preemptively address any potential threats to the country’s security interests.

He said, “Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow personal political considerations.”