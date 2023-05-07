News

Max Air Plane Tyre Bursts Into Flames At Abuja Airport

Anthony Adeniyi13 mins ago
The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS), on Sunday, responded promptly to the Max Air plane tyre fire incident that occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The fire was put out by the fire fighting equipment newly-acquired by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu, had in April said, “We are promising airport users that FAAN will continue to prioritise safety and security at the nation’s airports.”

Meanwhile, the Max Air management, in a statement, revealed that all the passengers onboard the aircraft are safe.

“They have been conveyed to the arrival terminal with their lugagges and belongings,” the statement added.

