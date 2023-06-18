Matawalle Not Declared Wanted – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report, entitled, Alleged N70b Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Zamfara Gov, Matawalle Wanted.

The report purported that the Commission had declared a former Zamafara State governor, Bello Matawalle wanted and requested the Department of State Service, DSS, to arrest him, “anywhere he is seen”.

“Without prejudice to the case involving the former governor, the report is incorrect as the Commission has yet to declare Matawalle wanted or solicit the assistance of any Agency, including the DSS, to effect his arrest,” the EFCC said.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Sunday.

“The Commission has standard procedure for declaring persons wanted and communicating same to the public, not through faceless “security sources”’, the statement added.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity