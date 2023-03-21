Matawalle Loses Zamfara To Lawal

The Governor of Zamfara Dtate, Bello Matawalle, has lost his seat to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the governorship election of Saturday, Dauda Lawal.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Lawal is now the governor-elect after polling a total of 377,726 votes to defeat Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress who polled 311,976.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.

“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”