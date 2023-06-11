Matawalle Denounces Invasion Of Private Houses By Security Agents

Allegations of Looting and Breach of Fundamental Rights

Bello Matawalle, the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, has responded to the recent invasion of his two private houses by security agents who reportedly removed vehicles.

In an interview with BBC Hausa service on Saturday morning, Matawalle accused the security agents of looting personal belongings belonging to his wives and children, including clothing materials.

He strongly asserted that he was not provided with a copy of the court order that authorized the invasion of his houses, contradicting claims made by his successor, Dauda Lawal.

Matawalle deemed the actions of the security agents a violation of his fundamental rights, particularly his right to privacy.

Claims of Personal Vehicle Ownership and Misappropriation of Belongings

Matawalle revealed that the majority of the vehicles seized by the security agencies from his residences in Gusau and Maradun were purchased by him prior to assuming office as governor.

He further alleged that the security agents went beyond the scope of vehicle recovery and confiscated valuables and belongings belonging to his wives and family members.

In addition, Matawalle claimed that the security operatives even removed matrimonial facilities he had acquired for his daughters’ upcoming wedding.

Demands for Transparency and Accountability

Responding to the security agents’ statement that 40 vehicles were recovered from his houses, Matawalle called for public scrutiny of the alleged vehicles.

He urged the security agents to present the vehicles to the public as evidence.

Matawalle asserted that those familiar with his background would know that he has been involved in the car business long before assuming the position of governor.

He emphasized that the vehicles seized in Maradun were donations from well-wishers, adorned with his own image and that of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the security agents claimed that the vehicles belonged to the state government, much to Matawalle’s dismay.