Headline

Mastermind of Niger Food Price Protest Arrested

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
300

Former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has alleged that the woman who initiated the protest against soaring food prices in Niger State has been arrested by the police.

Concise News reported that hundreds of citizens of Niger took to the street to protest inflation and economic hardship in the country.

To quell the demonstration, some of the protesters were arrested by the police, and according to Sowore, the arrested will soon be arraigned.

He shared on X, “I have just received information that the woman who initiated the food price protest in Niger State has been arrested by the @PoliceNG for organizing this heroic act, she and other women are to be arraigned by the Police. The police must release them immediately. These women are going to be more of these uprising coming the way of Nigeria. #RevolutionNow.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
300

Related Articles

Bola Tinubu

FG Frowns at Non-compliance of Medical Facilities to Gunshot ACT 2017

1 day ago
Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Billionaire Behind Insecurity in South-East, Says Kanu’s Lawyer

1 day ago
Olayemi Cardoso

Inflation Rate to Decline to 21% in 2024 – Cardoso

1 day ago
Wale Edun

Economy: Tinubu’s Policies to Yield Tangible Results Soon – Wale Edun

1 day ago