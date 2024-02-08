Mastermind of Niger Food Price Protest Arrested

Former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has alleged that the woman who initiated the protest against soaring food prices in Niger State has been arrested by the police.

Concise News reported that hundreds of citizens of Niger took to the street to protest inflation and economic hardship in the country.

To quell the demonstration, some of the protesters were arrested by the police, and according to Sowore, the arrested will soon be arraigned.

He shared on X, “I have just received information that the woman who initiated the food price protest in Niger State has been arrested by the @PoliceNG for organizing this heroic act, she and other women are to be arraigned by the Police. The police must release them immediately. These women are going to be more of these uprising coming the way of Nigeria. #RevolutionNow.”