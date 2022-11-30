Massive Gridlock Imminent As Lagos APC Walks For Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Massive gridlock is imminent as the Lagos APC staged a massive walk for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and its governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The upcoming campaign walk tagged, ‘Ring out the Vote’ by the Lagos APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Team, is scheduled to hold Wednesday, 30th November, 2022, from Trade Fair to Iyana-Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway from 7.00am.

A Travel Advisory issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde on Tuesday, advised Lagosians to plan their movement around the corridor and be cautious as travel time may drag more than expected.

In line with this development, the Transport Commissioner advised motorists using Lagos Badagry Expressway to connect Iyana-Iba from Abule-Ado, through the Main Carriageway, and continue on the Service Lane from LASU Gate for their desired destinations.

While commending Lagosians for their patience and understanding, Oladeinde assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel had been deployed for seamless traffic control and management before, during, and after the exercise.

SOURCE