In a thrilling showdown at the PMB 2023 CUP final, Mashi Selected emerged victorious over Musa Haro Academy, clinching the championship title through a nail-biting penalty kick shootout after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The highly-anticipated final match of the PMB 2023 CUP showcased an intense battle between two formidable teams, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Both Mashi Selected and Musa Haro Academy displayed exceptional skills and determination throughout the encounter, making it a memorable event for all soccer enthusiasts.

The game got off to an electrifying start, with both teams trading blows on the field. In the 33rd minute, Musa Haro Academy took the lead with an impressive goal, sending their supporters into wild celebrations. However, Mashi Selected didn’t back down. Their relentless pursuit of an equalizer bore fruit in the 59th minute when they managed to level the score at 1-1.

With the match deadlocked after regulation time, the fate of the PMB 2023 CUP was sealed in a dramatic penalty shootout. Mashi Selected displayed nerves of steel as they converted five penalty kicks, while Musa Haro Academy managed to net three. In the end, Mashi Selected emerged triumphant, securing a 5-3 victory in the penalty shootout.

The moment of glory came when former President Muhammadu Buhari stepped forward to present the prestigious PMB 2023 CUP trophy to the jubilant Mashi Selected team. The celebrations were euphoric, with players and fans alike rejoicing in their hard-earned victory.

The PMB 2023 CUP final will undoubtedly be remembered as a thrilling contest of skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Mashi Selected’s triumph in this year’s tournament will be etched in the annals of Nigerian football history as they hoisted the coveted trophy high, celebrating their well-deserved victory.