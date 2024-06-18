Martinez Gives Reason for Ronaldo in Portugal Team

Portugal’s head coach, Roberto Martinez, has justified including Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad for Euro 2024.

Martinez emphasized that the 39-year-old’s selection was based on merit, highlighting Ronaldo’s impressive performance last season.

Ronaldo, who netted 44 goals across all competitions and finished as the second top scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying, continues to demonstrate his value on the field.

Martinez asserted that every player in the squad earned their place through their contributions and abilities.

“Cristiano is in the national team on merit. Nobody gets into the national team by just having a name. Cristiano scored 50 goals in 51 games – consistent with his club in his league – and he scored [10] goals in our qualification rounds,” Martinez said.

“He’s a goalscorer and, for us, he’s someone who can make that final move. He can stretch defences and open spaces. Over the years, he has changed his way of playing slightly, but I can only say that Cristiano is in the national team on merit and the numbers are there to back that up.”