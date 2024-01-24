Martial to Miss Key Matches After Groin Surgery

Manchester United has officially announced that forward Anthony Martial has undergone surgery on his groin, sidelining him for an estimated 10 weeks. This timeline projects his return not until May, impacting his availability for crucial fixtures.

The confirmation of Martial’s surgery raises questions about his future with the club, as his contract is set to expire at the end of June. Depending on the speed of his recovery, the French forward might have already played his final game for United, notably in the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in December.

Martial’s inclusion in the starting lineup against Bournemouth surprised some, and the response from fans at Old Trafford was mixed. Notably, when he was substituted before the hour mark, some supporters expressed their sentiments by cheering his removal.

The absence of Martial comes at a critical juncture for Manchester United, who are actively involved in various competitions. The forward’s recovery timeline puts him out of contention for key matches, posing a challenge for the team as they navigate a demanding schedule.

The uncertainty surrounding Martial’s contract situation adds an additional layer of intrigue to his injury setback. The next few months will likely prove crucial in determining the player’s future at Old Trafford and the impact of his absence on United’s on-field performances.