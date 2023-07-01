Marseille Sign Kondogbia From Atletico Madrid

Marseille have signed former France midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Atletico Madrid, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who now represents the Central African Republic internationally, has reportedly signed a four-year deal.

Kondogbia will team up again with new Marseille coach Marcelino, with whom he won the Spanish Copa del Rey while playing for Valencia in 2019.

He spent three seasons with Atletico after leaving Valencia, winning the La Liga title with Diego Simeone’s men in 2021.

Kondogbia made five appearances in friendlies for the France national side between 2013 and 2015 before switching allegiance.

AFP