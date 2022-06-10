Marrying Two Wives Has Blessed Me – Actor Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has stated that marrying two wives has brought him blessings and elevated his two wives, IGBERETV reports.

In April, Yul disclosed that he has taken actress, Judy Moghalu as his second wife and welcomed a son with her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yul stated that he wronged his first wife May with the way he went about getting married to Judy and that he has since apologized to her.

His post reads;

”God works in mysterious ways.

Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives.

Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come.

It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph.

I’m a man after God’s heart.

I’m like King David in the bible.

I communicate with my God and He guides me everyday.

I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different.

God blesses differently.

His ways are not our ways.

Our destinies are different.

Don’t be deceived by the white man’s culture.

Same White people that condemn polygamy are encouraging men to marry their fellow men.

In the end judgement is for God.

Even white people don’t understand God fully.

Nobody does, actually. That’s why He remains God.

Many great men in the bible had one wife, many great men in the same bible also had more than one wife.

And if that happens to be your destiny God will elevate you and elevate all that concerns you through it.

My wife May just signed her first endorsement deal.

Something that never happened all these years. And this came from what many saw as a disappointment.

I have realized that God’s ways are different.

Many more deals will still come to her cos she’s a wonderful person.

So is my wife Judy.

She has also been elevated. Now widely known, her career is bigger with a whole lot going for her as well.

Let me not even talk about myself.

My stardom has tripled.

My name is being mentioned in places it never got to before.

My children are blessed.

Summary: The ways of God are different.

Our destinies are not the same.

You may not understand another man’s destiny and that’s because you’re not supposed to, except your own.

If God gives you more than one wife it will come with blessings and elevation.

Run your race and put God first in all you do.

He speaks to each of us differently.

Love and Peace to us all.”