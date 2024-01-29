Marriage Makes Some Women Insane – BBNaija’s Angel Smith

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Angel Smith, has stated that some women do go insane after they get married.

She said this while reacting to a social media post that revealed that some women hate it when others call their husband by his name.

A user @NanaFirdausiii had written, “As my friend, if you call my husband by his name, I’ll first slap you and we’ll now fight and unfriend each other.”

In response, Angel said, “Some of you women get married and become insane. ‘Mrs’ now becomes your identity. What am I supposed to call a friend’s husband? Sir or uncle?

“Will take into consideration the cultural differences between the genzs and millennials, boomers because I’m not calling my friend’s husband daddy anything except as a joke.

“Why are we bothered about the irrelevant things in this country? This discourse is so silly. Even Jesus called his mother ‘woman’ in the Bible.”