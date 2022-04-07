Entertainment

Marital Crisis: Ka3na Suggests People Should Remain Single

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Former BBNaija reality TV star, Ka3na, has lamented the spate of marital crashes in society today.

This is as she suggested that everyone should stay unmarried and love themselves.

In a post on InstaStor, Ka3na blamed the devil for destroying marriages and every beautiful thing nowadays.

She wrote, “How about we all stay unmarried and simply love ourselves? Let’s see marriages the devil will destroy again. Respectfully.

“Surely the devil is up against everything beautiful this period and hopefully this too shall pass over us. My prayers are with every home under the influence of the devourer.”

Ka3na recently announced the end of her marriage to Mr Jones and relocated to London with her daughter.

