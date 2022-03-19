Marine Police Base, Armoured Gun, Speed Boats, Others’ll Enhance Security On Waterways -Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the pedestrian jetty with waiting lounge, an ultra-modern marine police base, as well as armoured guns and speed boats, which was newly commissioned is part of efforts by the government to improve security on waterways and address illegal logging and banditry across Edo communities.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said insecurity is not just peculiar to Edo, noting that his government has taken pragmatic steps and increased collaboration with security agencies in the state to ensure the protection of property and the safety of residents.

The government recently commissioned armoured guns and speedboats; a jetty with waiting lounge and walkway for the physically challenged, and a marine police base as part of revved up efforts to secure the waterways and curb criminal activities along the state’s coastal areas.

According to Obaseki, “Security is the major challenge facing Nigeria, as Edo also has its own peculiar security challenge. Apart from farmer-herders clashes, which is common not to Edo alone but across the country, we also have militancy and banditry in our waterways.

“We have had terrible incidents of people coming into our communities and our forests through our waterways and illegal logging of trees in our forest. They, in turn, buy more arms and bring into these communities.”

“As a government, we decided to build the marine facility, as well as purchase the armoured guns and speedboats that were recently commissioned to address these issues in our communities and on our waterways.”