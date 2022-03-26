Sports

Many Things Will Change After Qatar World Cup -Messi

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has said that many things will change after the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.

Messi said this after leading Argentina to beat Venezuela 3-0 on Friday in the remaining match of the penultimate round of South American World Cup qualifying series.

Three goals from Nicolas Gonzalez, Angel Di Maria and Messi gave Argentina the win over Venezuela.

“I don’t know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming,” Messi said at his post-match press conference.

“After Qatar, I will have to reassess many things,” he said.

Asked about him continuing with the national team after Qatar, the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who turns 35 in June, added: “I don’t know, the truth is I don’t know. I think about that which is coming, which is close, Ecuador (on Tuesday). The preparation matches in June and September.”

“Let’s hope these go the best way possible. But for sure, after the World Cup many things will change.”

Meanwhile, Messi was recently booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans.

