Many Nigerians ‘Stranded’ In UAE Are Ex-Convicts – Dabiri-Erewa

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said many Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are ex-convicts.

She lamented that many of them are now demanding to be brought back to the country by the Nigerian consulate.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the commission’s Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The statement read: “The Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM has advised Nigerians who illegally travelled to the UAE and are stranded there not to make an already bad case worse by resorting to media blackmail.

“Apparently responding to a post that ‘300 Nigerians abandoned in Dubai as NIDCOM, NAPTIP, Foreign Affairs relax evacuation effort’ on some social media blogs on Wednesday, the NIDCOM boss said despite several warnings by the Federal Government through its relevant agencies on consequences of illegal migration to the UAE and other countries, it was regrettable that some Nigerians still found themselves as victims of this irregular act

“In line with its citizens’ diplomacy, the Federal Government had approved the evacuation of over 300 Nigerians stranded in the UAE. Regrettably, many of those affected have not been totally cooperative as they refused to follow the laid down procedures.

“Investigations also revealed that over 100 Nigerians, who had served various jail sentences (ranging from drugs to credit card frauds, robberies etc.) suddenly landed at the holding centres, demanding of the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai to ‘immediately bring them back’. Their voices have been the loudest.

“Dabiri-Erewa said rather than complying with the directives of the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai, some Nigerians were busy pursuing a media blackmail of the Federal Government as well as the UAE government.”