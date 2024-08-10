Many Nigerian Leaders Should Be in Jail – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has sharply criticized many of Nigeria’s public office holders, claiming they lack the necessary character to lead the country and suggesting that some should face legal consequences for their actions.

Speaking at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo addressed six members of the House of Representatives, who were there to discuss their co-sponsored bills. These bills propose a single six-year term for presidents, rotation of the presidency between the north and south, and rotation of the governorship among the three senatorial districts in each of the 36 states.

The delegation was led by Ugochinyere Ikenga, who represents the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Obasanjo emphasized the importance of character in leadership, expressing concerns that many current officeholders lack this essential quality. He underscored the need for leaders who possess integrity and a commitment to serving the nation honestly.

The former president, known for his forthright views, stressed that reforming Nigeria’s democracy requires more than legislative changes; it demands leaders with strong moral principles. He argued that without a shift in the mentality of those in power, Nigeria would struggle to achieve the progress its citizens desire.

He said “Our main problem is ourselves and until we are take care of ourselves it doesn’t matter we may have one term of four years one term of six years , one term of seven years if it’s the same people and same mentality and way we do things then it won’t change.

“Yes, the system; yes, democracy. We have to rethink democracy. We have to rethink form of government. But what about the character of the people in government? With all due respect most of them should be behind the bar, some should even be in the gallows and that is the truth.

“Now if these are the people that are ruling us then what do you expect? It doesn’t matter whether you or whatever you make it, it will not, so the point is the character of the people that are coming to government. Their attributes, the sort of people they truly are.

“So, we need to really think about how we select leaders, what should be the character of a leader we select? What should be their track record ? Where should we find them? Are they role models? And I think those are the first things we have to think about.”