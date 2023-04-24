Many Ladies Not Qualified As Wives Even At 28 – Mike Bamiloye

Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, recently shared his observation that numerous women are not adequately equipped to take on the role of a homemaker, even by the age of 28.

He went on to assert that in modern times, women often prioritize preparing for their wedding day over preparing for the lifelong commitment of marriage.

Bamiloye shared his perspective on this matter in a detailed post on Instagram.

The clergyman said, “They [some ladies] are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life.

“Many ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28.

“They can’t cook properly. They are used to fast food at the eateries and ice cream and indomie and spaghetti plus boiled eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding gowns and the accessories for the bridal trails. And they want to marry.”

He said his sister is 26, but “she is still not yet a wife material.”

The cleric acknowledged that his sister possesses physical beauty, yet falls short in the areas of culinary expertise, spiritual fortitude, and biblical understanding.

Expressing concern, he questioned her ability to overcome the various spiritual trials that every household faces.

Bamiloye also mentioned that his sister is excessively materialistic and lacks proficiency in managing a household.

As an example, he recounted a story of one of his sister’s friends who, upon getting married, purchased a cookbook to assist her in the transition to married life.