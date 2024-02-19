Manny Pacquiao’s Olympic Dream Dashed by Age Limit

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s aspirations to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics have been quashed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), citing age restrictions.

In a decision communicated to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), the IOC reaffirmed its regulations stipulating that boxers must be under 40 years old to participate in the Olympics. At 45 years old, Pacquiao, despite his illustrious career, falls outside the permissible age range.

Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, President of the POC, expressed regret over the ruling, acknowledging Pacquiao’s esteemed status in the boxing world. He lamented the necessity for all athletes, including icons like Pacquiao, to navigate stringent qualification processes for Olympic participation across all sports.

Pacquiao, renowned for his remarkable achievements in the boxing ring, had expressed his desire to represent the Philippines on the Olympic stage, a testament to his enduring passion for the sport and his commitment to national pride.

However, the IOC’s adherence to age regulations underscores its commitment to maintaining fairness and equity in Olympic competition, ensuring that athletes compete under uniform standards and conditions.

While Pacquiao’s Olympic journey may have reached a definitive conclusion, his legacy as a global sporting icon remains indelible. From his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most revered figures in boxing history, Pacquiao’s impact transcends the boundaries of sport, inspiring generations of athletes and fans alike.