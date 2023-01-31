Mane Returns From Injury, Practices With Ball After Three Months

Two weeks before the club’s critical match against Paris Saint-Germain, Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich practiced with the ball for the first time in three months on Wednesday.

After returning to the practice field a week prior, Mane, 30, participated in the Tuesday morning session.

Mane suffered a tendon injury to his leg during his team’s 6-1 victory against Werder Bremen in November. He needed surgery, which prevented him from participating in Senegal’s World Cup campaign in Qatar.

On February 14, Bayern will travel to Paris for the opening leg of their Champions League round of 16 match, with the return game taking place in Munich on March 8.

Former African Player of the Year and current manager of Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann, had stated that he “would not depend on” the player to be available for the first leg.

Mane, who transferred from Liverpool to Bayern in the summer of 2022, has 11 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season.