Manchester United’s Hojlund Sidelined for Two to Three Weeks

Manchester United has confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund, the prolific striker, will be absent from action for the next two to three weeks due to a muscular injury. The setback means Hojlund will miss several crucial fixtures, including the upcoming clash against Everton.

With an impressive scoring record of eight goals in his last eight appearances, Hojlund’s absence comes as a blow to Manchester United’s offensive firepower. The striker’s clinical finishing and attacking prowess have been instrumental in the team’s recent performances.

Hojlund’s absence will notably impact Manchester United’s upcoming matches, with Saturday’s game against Fulham, the Manchester derby next week, and fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Everton on the horizon. His goal-scoring ability has been a key asset for the team, and his presence will be sorely missed during this critical period of the season.

In a statement, United said: “Rasmus Hojlund will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday due to a muscle injury, which is expected to keep him out for 2-3 weeks.”

Boss Erik Ten Hag said: “It’s a small injury. Two, three weeks. It happened and that is the risk of playing high intensity and training. It is not a big injury but he has to wait one, two or three weeks.”