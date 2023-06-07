Manchester United To Offload Maguire, Others

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United is planning to sell several players in the upcoming summer transfer window. Romano shared this information on his Twitter account, shedding light on the potential departures from Old Trafford.

Clearing the Ranks: Manchester United’s Disposal List

According to Romano, the club intends to part ways with six players. The list includes notable names such as Harry Maguire, Wout Weghorst, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson, and Donny van de Beek. Manchester United aims to reshape their squad and make room for new signings.

Maguire’s Potential Exit and Interest from Everton and Spanish Clubs

One of the most significant revelations is the potential departure of Harry Maguire, the team’s central defender and captain. Romano suggests that both parties have reached an agreement for Maguire to leave. This news has caught the attention of several clubs, with Everton and Spanish teams reportedly expressing interest in acquiring his services.

Weghorst, Henderson, and Van de Beek: Seeking New Opportunities

Romano’s tweet also indicates that Wout Weghorst, the forward, is not expected to remain at Manchester United. Everton and various Spanish clubs are said to be keen on signing him. Additionally, Dean Henderson, the promising goalkeeper, is believed to be in advanced talks with Nottingham Forest for a potential move. Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek is looking for more playing time and is open to exploring alternative opportunities.

Manchester United Reflects on the Season

While Manchester United secured a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, trailing behind Arsenal and champions Manchester City, their campaign did not come without setbacks. The Red Devils suffered a disappointing loss in the FA Cup, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City at Wembley. The club is now focused on revamping the squad and making strategic transfers to strengthen their position in future competitions.