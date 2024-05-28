Man Who Defamed E-Money said He Did it to Gain Followers

Stanley Okoruwa, a 24-year-old man from Edo State, has been arrested for defaming businessman Emeka Okonkwo, widely known as E-money.

Okoruwa admitted that he fabricated a story about E-money having a secret relationship with the widow of the late actor Junior Pope.

The suspect was apprehended last week after posting a video with the false allegations.

During his public parade, Okoruwa revealed that his actions were meant as a joke, or “cruise,” and aimed at increasing his follower count on social media.

He said, “I made a video about Sir E-Money and I said a lot of things that weren’t true. I said something regarding a video I saw online of a woman saying Emoney is responsible for everything that has taken place in regard to Jnr Pope’s matter. I said something similar to it and I also said Sir Emoney is having an affair with Jnr Pope’s wife.

“I made that video out of trying to grow my page. I wasn’t having any other bad intention to spoil Sir E-Money’s name. I didn’t even know the video would go to that extent. I know the video was wrong but I did not know it would go to that extent. Everything in that video is not true. There was nothing like that. I was trying to go popular or maybe have the opportunity to see Sir E-Money one-on-one but I didn’t know it was going to escalate to this extent.: