Man United Vs Chelsea: Rangnick To Be Without Four First Team Players

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick might be without four first-team regulars for Thursday night’s match against Chelsea.

Scott McTominay returned to the United starting XI for Saturday’s match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, after he had made the bench for last Tuesday’s visit to Liverpool.

Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo also returned to the matchday squad in London at the weekend and the former-Real Madrid pair – along with McTominay – are expected to be available again.

Despite the return of three first-team players, Rangnick was still without regulars Paul Pogba, Fred, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw for the 3-1 defeat to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Pogba was forced off during the early stages of last week’s defeat at Anfield, with it later confirmed that the Frenchman suffered an issue with his calf.

Rangnick suggested that Pogba’s injury would force the midfielder to miss the visit of Chelsea in addition to his absence at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if we will be without another midfielder, as Fred continues to try and work his way back from a hip flexor problem that he picked up during United’s 1-0 loss at Goodison Park on 9 April.

Shaw remains absent following a minor knee operation, while Cavani (calf) is also unavailable. Neither are expected to return before May.

Rangnick should provide a further update on the aforementioned players and the rest of his squad in his Wednesday press conference, which you can watch live on MUTV, ManUtd.com and in the United App.