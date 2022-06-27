Man United To Replace Ronaldo With Neymar

Manchester United could move for Neymar if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves this summer, RMC reports.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, as he is frustrated with the club’s transfer activity.

The 37-year-old was United’s only consistent goal scorer last season and his exit would leave another major void to fill for Erik ten Hag.

If he should eventually leave, United are one of the few sides in world football in a position to sign Neymar this summer.

It is understood the Brazilian superstar is now seriously considering a move away from France.

United could be interested in signing the former Barcelona star should Ronaldo leave. Chelsea are also named as a possible destination with the Blues looking to sign a new forward after giving up on Romelu Lukaku.