Man United Ready to Sell Sancho – Report

Football transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, has said Manchester United is ready to sell England international Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is currently on loan at his old club Borussia Dortmund after a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

However, despite a strong likelihood that ten Hag will leave the club this summer, Fabrizio believes whatever happens to be the outcome won’t see a Sancho return to Old Trafford.

“The position of Man United is really clear, as I’ve always told you, they are prepared to sell Jadon Sancho this summer,” the transfer insider said. “Regardless of who’s going to be the manager, Man United will try to find a solution for Sancho, to sell Sancho to make some money and also the same is expected with Mason Greenwood.

“So they still want both players to leave but for Sancho now they’re prepared to enter into concrete negotiations to find a solution. Man United, internally, when they discussed the decision on Sancho, indicated £40 million as the fee they expected for Sancho to leave and try a new chapter.

“Dortmund are obviously interested in Sancho, he’s one of their priority targets but £40 million could be expensive for them so let’s see what they try to do. For sure, the interest is still there and the player is still keen on Borussia Dortmund.

“Man United, from what I’m hearing, feel there could be some other possibilities for Sancho around Europe. With important clubs around Europe, not only Germany it could be in other countries and that’s why Man United are open to explore options and are absolutely open to selling Sancho for a fee worth around £40 million.”