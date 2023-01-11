Man United, Newcastle Ease To League Cup Semifinals

On Tuesday, Manchester United defeated Charlton 3-0 to go to the League Cup semifinals, while Newcastle defeated Leicester 2-0. Marcus Rashford scored twice after coming off the bench for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag made eight changes to the United lineup in preparation for the Old Trafford derby against Manchester City on Saturday.

Antony, a player who was kept in the starting lineup from Friday’s 3-1 victory over Everton, provided the game-changing goal on minute 21.

A 9,000-strong traveling crowd encouraged Charlton, who kept the tie alive despite Ten Hag substituting Casemiro, Rashford, and Christian Eriksen for the final 30 minutes.

In the 90th minute, Rashford scored for the ninth game in a row at Old Trafford, thus sealing the victory for the hosts.

When Casemiro passed to the England international in stoppage time, he delivered a thunderous finish to bring his season total to 15.

“We had to be in that semi final and we did the job,” said Ten Hag.

“I think we had to finish this off early on but in the end the objective was to get through so compliments to the team.”

Newcastle are into the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since 1976 as Eddie Howe’s men moved one step closer to ending a 54-year wait for silverware on Tyneside.

“It would mean everything to win a trophy but we just need to focus on the next game,” said Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier.

“The supporters here are brilliant. They follow us in numbers and it’s always a great atmosphere at home. We want to make them proud by giving everything on the pitch.”

Only a lack of ruthlessness from the guests kept the Foxes in the game for an hour at St. James’ Park as Newcastle stormed over Leicester in a recent 3-0 victory at the King Power in the Premier League.

Prior to halftime, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff, and Callum Wilson all made poor decisions.

Dan Burn, an unexpected character, started the scoring instead. The large left back coolly inserted the ball with his right foot.

Miguel Almiron’s ball was calmly finished by Joelinton to immediately double Newcastle’s advantage, leaving the home crowd daydreaming of a trip to Wembley next month.

With Pep Guardiola’s coaching, Manchester City are still the favorites for the tournament they have won four times in the previous five years.