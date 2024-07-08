Man United Near Agreement with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are on the brink of securing a deal for Bologna’s talented forward Joshua Zirkzee. The Premier League giants have reached an agreement on personal terms with the Dutch player, and negotiations with Bologna are in their final stages.

According to sources close to the deal, United have communicated to Bologna that Zirkzee has agreed to the personal terms offered. This development brings the transfer closer to completion, with all terms settled with the player’s agent as well.

The focus now shifts to the structure of the deal between the two clubs. United are discussing potential options with Bologna, looking to finalize a mutually beneficial agreement. One possibility on the table is triggering Zirkzee’s €40 million release clause, though alternative structures are also being explored.

Joshua Zirkzee, 23, has been a standout performer for Bologna, catching the attention of top European clubs with his impressive displays in Serie A. His agility, technical prowess, and goal-scoring ability make him a highly sought-after addition for United, who are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

If the deal goes through, Zirkzee would join a United squad aiming to build on recent improvements under manager Erik ten Hag. The club has been active in the transfer market, seeking to strengthen key areas and add depth to the team.