Man United Must Regroup For Arsenal Game -Lingard

Jesse Lingard has said that despite the loss suffered by Manchester United at home to Liverpool, the club can still go into Saturday’s game at Arsenal with a winning mindset.

Lingard was a replacement for Paul Pogba who got injured during the game at Old Trafford that ended 4-0.

“There was nothing to lose. For us as players, we just had to press, stay up, stay high, press them and they’d make mistakes,” said Lingard as quoted by United website.

“We were doing that for the first 25, 30 minutes [of the second half] and putting Liverpool under pressure. We nearly created some chances from that so we’ve got to start off with the right mindset of pressing and being intense from the get-go. Otherwise, you’re going to fall back into shape and the other team is going to keep the ball so you’ve got to put pressure on the ball.

“Obviously Liverpool are a good team but I think in the second half we started a little bit brighter, we were on the front foot a bit more and it gave us that intensity.”

Lingard believes the next few days on the training pitch at Carrington can have a galvanising effect as United prepare for a potentially decisive clash against Arsenal, one of our main rivals for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“We’ve got a big game coming up. We’ve got to regroup fast this week, it’s a big three points on Saturday,” said Jesse.

“It’s another free hit and we’ll go there with the mindset of winning, staying on the front foot, being intense, doing the basics and having that energy to go and win the game. We need to work hard first before you can start playing. Win your individual battles and then you’ll win the game hopefully.

“We’ll work hard throughout this week. However we train reflects how we play, so we can increase the energy and intensity in training to help that.”

United’s no.14 has only had sporadic opportunities in the side this season but he says he remains as committed as ever to the cause.

“I’m always ready. Coming on, I knew my role, I knew my job straightaway and I wanted to do my best for the team. Every time I step on the pitch, every time I put a United shirt on, I want to give 110 per cent. Bring energy to the team, do the pressing.

“For me, I just want to play football. It was great to play against Norwich, I enjoyed it. I was getting into the rhythm of the game but obviously got brought off. For this game, I was expecting to start again but then Paul got injured and I came on early enough to play most of the game anyway. I’m always ready, I’m always confident to play. As I said, as soon as I step on the pitch, I give 110 per cent for the shirt.”