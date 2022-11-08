Sports

Man United Must Beat Barcelona, Others To Win Europa – De Gea

Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
48
David De Gea
David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has said the club mist beat the best sides in Europe if they are to achieve continental glory.

This is as the Spaniard declared Barcelona as one of the club’s after the Spanish side were drawn against United in the Europa League.

United will be facing the Catalans at Camp Nou on Thursday 16 February.

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, having won 11 of their 13 games so far this season, and despite the difficulty of the opposition, David sees it as an obvious glamour tie for supporters to relish in the new year.

“We know Barcelona is a great team, I think they are playing well,” De Gea told us.

“If you want to win the Europa League, you have to play against the best teams and Barcelona is [one of these].

“It’s one for the fans and we will try our best to win both games.”

He continued, “I think so [it’s a good test]. There’s still a lot of time [before we have] to play the Europa League games so we have to be focused on the rest of the games [before then].

“Of course, playing against the best teams is always a challenge, so we need to be very ready to play against Barcelona and to play against any team that we have to play against.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi14 hours ago
48

Related Articles

Xavi

Barcelona Top As Real Madrid Lose First La Liga Game

20 hours ago

Qatar 2022: Cameroon World Cup Profile

20 hours ago

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup Profile

20 hours ago
Neymar

Neymar Ready To Shoulder Brazil At Qatar 2022

20 hours ago