Man United Lose Eriksen Till May

The ankle injury suffered by Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen in the FA Cup victory against Reading is expected to keep him out until early May, the team said Tuesday.

In the fourth-round match, Reading attacker Andy Carroll grabbed Eriksen, who departed Old Trafford on crutches.

The departure of the 30-year-old Danish playmaker is a setback for United, who are now fourth in the Premier League and in the Champions League qualifying spots following a strong run of play that only came to a stop on January 22 when they were defeated 3-2 by league leaders Arsenal.

United said in a statement: “Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.”

United said “there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign”.