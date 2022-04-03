Man United Fans Back Maguire Amid Wembley Booes

Manchester United supporters, as expected, provided noisy backing for captain Harry Maguire from the outset against Leicester City.

Before kick-off, former Reds skipper Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “We’ve seen Harry Maguire get booed by England fans and it’ll be interesting to see how Manchester United fans react to Harry today.

“It could be a good thing as being booed by England fans ordinarily galvanises Manchester United fans into responding and sticking up for their player.”

Although the away fans voiced dissent towards their former defender from the start, as they did in last season’s Old Trafford fixture between the clubs, Harry’s name was cheered when the team was read out after being a great reception when stepping off the bus.

A headed clearance in the first minute drew cheers from the Stretford End and his name was sung after about 90 seconds, when the Foxes won a free-kick deep in United territory for a foul by Diogo Dalot.

A more basic chant of ‘Harry Maguire’ then rang around the stadium before a reminder that United have been world champions more often than England.

One firm tackle on Leicester youngster Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also earned some acclaim from the home fans.

The centre-back was, of course, inexplicably jeered prior to the start of England’s friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley, despite being named in Team of the Tournament as Gareth Southgate’s men reached the European Championship final.

Southgate and a number of Harry’s team-mates came out to condemn the boos and back the influential defender.

