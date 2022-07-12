Man United Dressing Room Leaks Must Stop – Fred

Manchester United midfielder, Fred, has called for a stop to leaks from the club’s dressing room.

The Brazilian said such leaks have to stop under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

He, however, stated that rumours of problems in the dressing room last season were overblown.

“Manchester United are a huge club, one of the biggest in the world so there’ll always be rumours about the dressing room and numerous other things and we need to minimise this.

“Unfortunately a lot of fake news comes out in the media trying to harm our dressing room. We weren’t doing well in the league.

“It’s behind us now. We now have to think about the future, next season. We need to forget about last season, identify the errors and not repeat them,” Fred said in an interview with ESPN in Bangkok