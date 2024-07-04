Man United Consider Selling Rashford

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling England striker Marcus Rashford this summer. According to The Sun, tensions between Rashford and manager Erik ten Hag escalated towards the end of the season, with the two “barely on speaking terms” after Rashford missed training following a night out in Belfast.

This incident was not isolated; Rashford had previously been warned by Ten Hag after being seen partying following a heavy defeat to Manchester City earlier in the season. The 26-year-old forward was subsequently left out of the squad for the game following the Belfast incident, but Ten Hag felt compelled to continue using him in the final months of the season due to the team’s needs.

The relationship between Rashford and Ten Hag is described as “shattered,” with little chance of reconciliation. United’s decision to retain Ten Hag after a performance review has further complicated Rashford’s position at the club.

With Rashford’s contract running until 2028, United had initially valued their No. 10 at £80 million. However, given his recent dip in form and the strained relationship with the manager, the club is now considering lowering that valuation to facilitate a sale.