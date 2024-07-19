Man United Agree Terms with Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United have reached an agreement on personal terms with Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, a significant step in their summer transfer campaign.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan has expressed strong enthusiasm for joining United, even though the club will not be participating in the Champions League next season. This underlines Ugarte’s eagerness to play in the Premier League and his confidence in the club’s future prospects.

Negotiations between Manchester United and Sporting CP are ongoing, with Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest in the talented midfielder. The competition for Ugarte’s signature is heating up, reflecting his rising profile in European football.

Jorge Mendes, a prominent figure in football management and also the agent for Ugarte, is overseeing the negotiations. Mendes’ involvement adds a layer of complexity to the talks, as he represents multiple high-profile players, including Lille’s Leny Yoro.

Ugarte’s potential arrival at Old Trafford is seen as a critical addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, aiming to bolster the midfield with a player known for his defensive capabilities and passing accuracy. His performance in the Portuguese Primeira Liga has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, making him one of the most sought-after young talents this transfer window.