Man United Agree Deal for Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich for €20 million, including add-ons. The transfer follows Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to West Ham United, creating an opening in United’s defensive line-up.

Mazraoui, 26, is expected to provide a boost to United’s right-back options, bringing his dynamic play and experience from both Bundesliga and international competition. The deal includes favorable payment terms for Manchester United, allowing them to spread the cost over several installments.

The defender has agreed to a five-year contract with the option of a sixth year, with negotiations led by his agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Mazraoui is set to become a key part of Erik ten Hag’s plans as he looks to solidify United’s defense ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Mazraoui’s career began at Ajax, where he was instrumental in their domestic success and deep runs in European tournaments. His ability to contribute offensively, along with his defensive acumen, made him a standout at Bayern Munich.