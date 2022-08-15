Man Rapes 19-year-old Girl In Adamawa

The Adamawa state police Command has apprehended a 35years old man for raping a 19-year-old girl.

The suspect, Ibrahim Adamu, a resident of Nassarawo ward,Yola North local government took advantage of her at her mom’s place of business and had forceful carnal knowledge of her.

The suspect will be charge to court upon completion of investigation.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Suleiman Yahaya, made this known in a terse statement on Monday.