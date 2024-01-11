Man Once Offered Me N5m for Sex – Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija reality show winner, Josephina Otabor a.k.a Phyna, has revealed that she was once offered N5m for sex by a man at a nightclub.

In response, Phyna said she rejected the offer and told the man to leave her presence.

She disclosed this on her podcast ‘Spill With Phyna’ which had guest appearance by former BBNaija star, Uriel.

She said, “I went to a club one day, club wey be say I dey ball. I dey turn up by myself. One guy just come with chains all over his neck and said, ‘Hi, Phyna. I am your fan. I want to take a picture.’ We took pictures. And then he was like, ‘Can I spend the night with you for N5 million?’

“I looked at him and asked him to call his account number for me to credit him N5 million so he can leave. And he was like, ‘No, I’m sorry that’s not what..’ And I asked him to leave my presence.”

Her guest on the show, Uriel claimed that “the narrative of Big Brother girls being into runs or collecting monies for favours is something that comes with the platform. The organisers already highlighted it. They already put it out there.”

However, Phyna rebuffed: “I’m not sure it’s the platform. Because the platform is not asking you to sell your body or do high-class runs.”