Man Jailed In Abuja, To Sweep Church

Justice K.N. Ogbonnaya of the FCT High Court Kubwa on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 convicted and sentenced one Chibuike Marshal Omemgboji (alias Surajo Ascencio) to six months of community service. He was convicted having pleaded guilty to one count charge of fraudulent impersonation.

The charge reads, “that you, Chibuike Marshal Omemgboji (alias Surajo Ascencio) sometime in 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court fraudulently cheat when you created social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram, misrepresenting yourself to be Surajo Ascencio upon which one Sarah Vakunta (aka Danne Gibbs) delivered the sum of $4,328 (Four Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Eight United States Dollars) only under the pretence that you are in love with her, thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 320(a) of the Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Law’.

Based on his plea and facts presented by the prosecution, Justice Ogbonnaya convicted and sentenced the defendant to six months community service which shall commence with him sweeping his place of worship located in Jahi Abuja from June 16, 2022.

In addition, he is to forfeit his Honda Accord car and iPhone X mobile phone which he acquired with the proceeds of the crime to the Federal Government.