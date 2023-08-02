Man Jailed For Giving False Information To EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) achieved a conviction against Misbah Ahmed in the court of Justice Darius Khobo at the Kaduna State High Court. Misbah Ahmed faced a one-count charge related to providing false information.

The defendant had misled EFCC operatives, falsely claiming that a substantial amount of foreign currency was hidden in a residence situated at Federal Housing Low-cost, Tudun Wada, Zamfara State.

According to the charge, Misbah Ahmed willfully provided deceptive information to an EFCC officer in June 2023 in Kaduna. He asserted that a large sum of money in United States of America currency (USD) was fraudulently concealed at the specified location in Zamfara State, knowing well that his claim was false. As a result, he committed an offense under Section 39(a) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, punishable under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.

During the court proceedings, Misbah Ahmed pleaded guilty to the charge, leading the prosecution counsel, K.S. Ogunlade, to request the court to duly convict him.

Subsequently, Justice Khobo found him guilty and sentenced him to one year of imprisonment or a fine of N100,000. This verdict serves as a reminder of the consequences for providing false information to law enforcement agencies.