Man Defiles Three-year-Old In Lagos

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has called on parents to ensure their children and wards are cared for at registered and approved Schools and DayCare centres in Lagos State.

The call was made by the Executive Secretary DSVA Mrs TitiLola Vivour-Adeniyi when the Agency received a case of defilement of a 3-year-old toddler by one Mr Nonso in a Day Care centre where the Survivor attends.

The case was reported by the mother of the Survivor at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency DSVA on the 14th of December, 2022.

The DSVA Field Operations Officers incidented the case at the Family Support Unit (FSU) of the Ikotun, Police Station

DPO Ojajuni of Ikotun Police Station said the suspect was already in custody. He briefed the DSVA team that the perpetrator would be charged to court on 19th of December, 2022.

During proceedings at the Samuel Ilori Court, Ogba, the Survivor’s mother recounted her daughter’s defilement ordeal while at the Daycare centre.

The Court ruled that the perpetrator be remanded till the 14th of February, 2023 pending DPP’s legal advice.

Executive Secretary, DSVA, Mrs TitiLola Vivour-Adeniyi called on residents in the State to collaborate with the Task force on Safeguarding and Child protection which comprises Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Office of Education and Quality Assurance and Lagos State DSVA by reporting cases.

She further stated that residents in the State should be assured that perpetrators of such heinous crimes would be prosecuted.