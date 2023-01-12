Man City Ideal For Neymar – Rivaldo

If Neymar departs French Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain in the near future, Brazilian icon Rivaldo has identified Manchester City as the Premier League team that would be ideal for him.

Rivaldo added that Neymar staying at PSG during the January transfer window was unlikely since doing so would be a serious setback for their season-long goals.

“In recent days, there were some rumours about Neymar leaving PSG soon and signing for a Premier League club with Newcastle and Man City paying attention to it,” Rivaldo was quoted by Betfair as saying.

“Honestly, I don’t see it happening in this transfer window, but that might change at the end of the season with PSG having the chance to sell him to compensate for their investment, and that could open Premier League doors to Neymar.

“In that scenario, I believe Man City would be the perfect club for him because it will give him a better chance of success, and he’d be playing in a very attacking team that plays great football under his former manager Pep Guardiola.”