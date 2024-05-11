Man City Close in on Premier League Title

Manchester City closed in on a fourth consecutive Premier League title by thrashing Fulham 4-0 on Saturday, while Burnley were relegated from the top flight after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Luton are also virtually down as a 3-1 defeat at West Ham left them three points adrift of safety and with a goal difference 13 worse than that of Nottingham Forest with just one game remaining.

There was no twist in the title race at Craven Cottage as defender Josko Gvardiol continued his hot streak in front of goal.

The Croatian settled any City nerves by firing in on his weaker right foot after just 13 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s men were dominant but had to wait until the hour mark to make the points safe when Phil Foden swept in his 25th goal of the season.

Gvardiol then turned in Bernardo Silva’s cross at the back post for his fifth City goal, all of which have come in his past seven games.

A £77 million ($96 million) signing from RB Leipzig last summer, Gvardiol could have become the first defender in Premier League history to score a hat-trick when City were awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

However, he turned down the chance to take it, allowing Julian Alvarez to instead round off the scoring.

Victory takes City two points clear at the top of the table and ramps up the pressure on second-placed Arsenal ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday.

Should the Gunners fail to win, City can wrap up the title when they travel to Tottenham on Tuesday.

“My players like to play with pressure, they are used to it. The players enjoy this feeling,” Guardiola said.

“The destiny (of the title) is in our hands.”

